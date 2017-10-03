Pick n Pay Namibia not to offer groceries on credit

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-Unlike its South African counterpart, Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver and List (O&L) Group, will not be entering the store account market by offering its customers the option to buy groceries on credit.

Responding to questions from New Era, Pick n Pay Namibia said it will not follow Pick n Pay South Africa, which recently announced that it will be offering customers the option to buy groceries on account.

“Although Pick n Pay Namibia is carrying the name of our South African counterpart, O&L is the holding company of Pick n Pay Namibia and owns the business as a Franchisee. This means that as a franchisee of Pick n Pay South Africa we are enabled to carry out specified commercial activities, applicable to the Namibian market,” said PnP

Namibia Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller.

“We acknowledge that innovation and the adoption of new technologies are key to remaining a market leader and are cognisant that our customers are all feeling the effects of the current economic crisis. However, in driving sustainable business practices and customer behaviour, PnP Namibia will not be providing credit facilities to our customers at this stage,” Moller confirmed.

She added that cognisant of the current economic pressure, Pick n Pay offers its customers weekly specials and a 5 percent Pensioners’ Discount on Wednesdays. “In addition, we have the Budget Saver Meals that offer customers cost-effective meal options for the whole family,” said Moller.