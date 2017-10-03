Omusati education circuits without electricity

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-A N$900 million electricity debt the Omusati Education Directorate owes the Northern Electricity Distributors (Nored) has forced the distributor to cut-off power at six of the operating education circuit offices in the region.

The Tsandi, Ruacana, Okalongo, Etayi, Ogongo, Okahao has been operating in the dark since 21 September.

The other four circuits are still connected, though they are in debt.

Although the offices are entering a second week without power, the prolonged dilemma could cripple the duplication of examination papers of non-exit grades, with exams expected to kick-off in November.

In addition, the examinations could be comprised if duplicated at the schools because they could leak.

According to sources, the regional examinations are usually duplicated a month in advance before the examinations, however, it is likely not to be the case this year.

The Director in Omusati Region, Laban Shapange, has confirmed the allegations.

According to Shapange, the directorate would engage all service providers today (Tuesday) to alert them of the situation the directorate is facing. “We are engaging our stakeholder so we share our plight with them and look at how the implications of certain decisions are affecting us all because at the end of the day we are all serving the nation, particularly a Namibian child from our side,” said Shapange.

Shapange said he was aware how not settling their debt on time is also affecting the operations of their service providers.

“But that is the situation we are finding ourselves in, hence we need to strategise to find an amicable solution so that we do not affect the upcoming examinations,” said Shapange.

Meanwhile, Shapange said communication has already been forwarded to the office of the Permanent Secretary to advise further.