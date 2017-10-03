Okakarara to host next 2018 Omaheke/Otjozondjupa show

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Okakarara is to host the 2018 annual edition of the Omaheke/Otjozondjupa Inter-Regional Show.

The Aminuis Farmers Association (AFA) on September 11-16 hosted this year’s edition of the Omaheke/Otjozondjupa show in the settlement of Aminuis in the Aminuis Constituency in the Omaheke region. The organisers described the show as huge success.

“The Omaheke/Otjozondjupa Inter-Regional Show was well-organised, well-attended and undoubtedly a resounding success,” said Nichlas Mbingeneeko, the Head of Communications & Marketing.

Livestock judging was the climax of the show with the services of experienced, qualified small stock and large stock judges. The high-level outcome of livestock judging was as follows:

Champ of Champs Bull, bred by Ebson Ngurii Uanguta (Brahman)

Champ of Champs Cow, bred by Justus Tjirimuje (Brahman)

Champ of Champs Goat Ram, bred by Nichlas Mbingeneeko (Boer Goat)

Champ of Champs Goat Ewe, bred by Nichlas Mbingeneeko (Boer Goat)

Champ of Champs Sheep Ram, bred by Isando Kavari (Veld Master)

Champ of Champs Sheep Ewe, bred by Jahanika Tjiueza (Damara)

About 150 cattle and 250 small stock registered for the event which was officially opened by the Constituency Councillor, PK Kazongominja. “The significance of Omaheke/Otjozondjupa Inter-Regional Show for rural agrarian economic development cannot be overemphasised,” said Kazongominja.

“Unity of purpose and hard work in the agricultural arena are key tenets in ensuring food security and alleviating hunger and poverty in Namibia,” said Golitah Tujendapi, chairperson of the Consortium of companies sponsoring the show who was the keynote speaker at the event. The Consortium sponsored the show with N$200 000. AgriBank, FeedMaster, Meatco and Meat Board. Outside the Consortium, AGRA and MTC gave N$10 000 to Omaheke/Otjozondjupa show.

The Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) President, Jason Emvula, attended the show accompanied by a high-powered delegation. He stressed the importance of diversification in agriculture, giving “equal consideration to livestock farming and crop production as they are both complimentary and intertwined”. NNFU also contributed N$40 000 and N$80, 000 to the to Omaheke Regional Farmers Union and Otjozondjupa Communal Farmers Union, respectively, towards the hosting of the show.