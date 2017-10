Maria Amakali

Erastus Heita, 41, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court moments ago for the murder of his long-term girlfriend and mother of his two children, Maria Megameno Kamati.

Heita is facing a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the fatal shooting that occurred in the morning hours of yesterday.

Heita was not granted bail due to the seriousness of the crime. He is expected to make a return to court on 25 January 2018.