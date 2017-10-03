Namibia claims EUNIC Tourney …As youth unite through football

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Windhoek-based learning institution, Concordia College Under-15 football team were crowned champions of the newly introduced European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) cluster in Namibia Youth Football Tourney, at the Windhoek International School, last weekend.

The school, representing hosts Namibia defeated Germany 1-0 in an electrifying final. Germany were represented by Windhoek High School (WHS) while third-placed finishers Portugal were represented by Jakob Marengo Secondary School.

In their opening match, Germany beat Portugal 3-2 on penalties in the first semi-final after the match ended in a 1-all stalemate. Namibia saw off Spain 2-0 in the other semi-final – leaving Portugal to pick up the pieces for third place after dispatching traditional old Spain by a solitary goal.

The successful youth tournament was staged under the theme ‘Youth Unite’ in an effort to promote cooperation, teamwork and Fair Play, while it also sought to bridge cultural gaps by bringing a diverse group of people together.

The EUNIC cluster in Namibia holds the event every year under the values of the European Union that was primarily established to foster cooperation within a diverse environment. “Today’s tourney showed what we have in common: players are all Namibian, from various cultural backgrounds who maybe even speak different languages while having different cultures. “Nevertheless, you live together in one country in peace and unity and have again proven that you can establish friendships with others you did not know before.

“This is what Europe stands for; different people with different languages and different cultures but living together with unity in diversity,” stated Goethe-Institut Namibia Director and current President of EUNIC cluster in Namibia, Daniel Stoevesandt.

The top three finishers, Namibia, Germany and Portugal, walked away with

medals and prizes of a rock climbing excursion, Go-Karting and a full day of

archery target shooting, respectively. Other participating teams in ascending order of ranking were; France (Jan Jonker school) Great Britain (Fidel Castro school) Finland (Marthi Ahtisaari school) European Union (St George’s Diocesan) and Spain (Physically Active Namibia) all received medals for their efforts.

EUNIC cluster in Namibia comprises Goethe-Institute Namibia, Franco

Namibian Cultural Centre, Embassy of Finland, Instituto Camoes, British Council,

Embassy of Portugal, Embassy of Spain and the European Union Delegation in

Namibia. Each member selected a school of their choice to represent their respective countries.