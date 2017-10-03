Man dies after being struck with bottle

Staff reporter

Windhoek-The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) is investigating the death of a man after he was struck with a bottle on Friday in Windhoek’s informal settlement on Lobito Street, 7de Laan Location in Windhoek.

According to the police report, the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Ernesto Hauseb.

The police have arrested a 43-year-old-man in connection with the incident. It is alleged the 18-years-old died on the spot after the suspect threw a bottle, which consequently resulted in the fatal hit.

The bottle allegedly hit the deceased on the head.

Nampol’s spokesperson inspector Pendukeni Haikali indicated that the deceased and suspect were involved in an argument before the incident.

She further stated that although police investigations are still ongoing the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

In yet another unrelated matter, three people died because of fatal stabbings in Windhoek over the weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Prinaus Shongola died after an unknown assailant stabbed him on the left side of his body.

According to police investigations, the deceased and his 21-year-old friend were walking on Karasburg Street in Havana informal settlement before midnight on Friday when they were attacked.

The attack allegedly left the deceased’s friend injured after he was stabbed in his abdomen and is receiving treatment at Katutura State Hospital.

Police are yet to arrest the suspect and determine the motive behind the gruesome attack.

In another stabbing incident, Dolam resident 22-year-old Rodger Goeieman died after an attack on Saturday. It is alleged that a 20-year-old male suspect stabbed Goeieman with an unknown object in the neck.

The police reported again yet another stabbing incident, which occurred on Saturday in Okahandja Park. It is alleged that Immanuel Ashilungu died on the spot after a 37-year-old male suspect stabbed him with an Okapi knife on the left side of the neck.

According to Haikali, the suspect has been arrested and is due to appear in court soon.