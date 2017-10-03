Former aide steals from Ya Toivo account

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Former assistant to the late liberation struggle icon, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, is yet to hear his fate after a Windhoek magistrate postponed the case to allow for further investigations.

Elia Shoopala Kapofi, a long-serving employee of late Ya Toivo, made his third appearance in court yesterday facing charges of stealing from his former employer.

Forty-nine-year-old Kapofi, who served as late Ya Toivo’s assistant for many years, is accused of stealing about N$71 000 from the late Ya Toivo’s bank account.

The prosecution informed the court that investigations have not yet been completed. According to the prosecution, video footage from the bank is still outstanding. Kapofi’s defence attorney, Kadhila Amoomo, indicated that since only the video footage is outstanding the court should make a final order for further investigations.

According to the substantial facts on the charge sheet, Kapofi faces a charge of theft and fraud. The facts further indicate that on 2 February this year, Kapofi allegedly wrongfully and intentionally withdrew N$71 000 from the late Ya Toivo’s account.

Kapofi was arrested on 18 August, and made his first court appearance on 21 August. It is alleged that Kapofi, having served Ya Toivo for years, was trusted so much with the late Ya Toivo’s personal affairs.

Kapofi, who was out on N$10 000 bail, appeared before magistrate Brand van Pletzen.

The case was postponed to 28 November.