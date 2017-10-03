Dawson’s murder case postponed

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Once more, the case of Julian Dawson, 38, the man accused of shooting and consequently killing his work colleague at an end year party was further postponed last week due to incomplete investigations.

Dawson’s case, which has been on the roll since his arrest in November of last year, has been postponed several times due to investigations that have not been completed.

On Friday, state prosecutor Cendric Mundia informed the court that investigations were not finalised. He stated that lab results for the firearm and cartridge are outstanding and the matter should be postponed to avail more time for the outstanding probe.

Dawson, who made a brief appearance in court, is on bail. He is facing a charge of murder in connection with a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of his work colleague 35-year-old Sheku Bonifatius Tjihepo.

According to the charge sheet, Dawson shot and killed Tjihepo unlawfully and intentionally at or near Ausspannplatz on 12 November 2016.

Tjihepo died after being shot in the chest. It is alleged that Tjihepo and Dawson were in the company of friends and colleagues at a local bar in Ausspannplatz, Windhoek, when a fight broke out between the two.

According to the prosecution, Tjihepo died after one bullet penetrated his chest and another one in the back during a shooting which emanated from a fight that broke out between the deceased and Dawson.

According to his testimony during his bail application, Dawson informed the court that Tjihepo was shot when they wrestled for the gun thus he never intended to kill him, as he acted in self-defence.

Before Tjihepo was shot, Dawson had fired three warning shots to ward off a looming attack on him after an argument with one of the customers at the local hangout.

It is alleged that alcohol was an influencing factor in the fatal shooting, as the two were said to have been both under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Mundia postponed the matter to 27 October to allow for further investigations.