Cops arrest bogus detective

Loide Jason

Outapi-Police in Omusati have arrested a 38-year-old suspect, who allegedly impersonated a police officer on Thursday last week.

The incident happened at Outapi where the suspect, believed to be working in collusion with inmates, pretended to be send money to a fellow police officer via e-wallet to pay for the bail of a police detainee.

According to the information provided by the spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Omusati region, Warrant Lineekela Shikongo, the suspect impersonated a police detective, demanding money from a relative of an accused person who is in custody saying the money would be used to pay for the accused’s bail.

Shikongo said the impersonator was caught red-handed receiving N$5 000. The suspect is from Oshakati West in Oshana.

Shikongo said the suspect approached the family of the accused, who is in custody, claiming that he is the detective who is dealing with their relative’s case and that they should give him N$5 000 for bail.