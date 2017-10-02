Pervert sexually defiled minors for 16 months

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Perverted sexual attacks against women and children continue at the coastal town of Walvis Bay with the latest case involving five minor girls who were sexually exploited by a sexual predator at the town.

The five minor girls were allegedly raped over the course of 16 months by the man at his flat in town.

The shocking rape of the minors, including girls who are still in school, went unnoticed from June 2016 until September this year.

According to Detective Daniel Gurirab the suspect, who is only identified as Alex, allegedly lured the minor girls from their homes in Kuisebmond to a flat in town, where he engaged in sexual activity on a number of occasions. The suspect would allegedly stimulate the genitals of the girls and also demanded they perform lewd acts on him.

It is not clear at this stage whether there was any cash exchange of some sort for the girls.

Gurirab on Friday said the girls would disappear for days from their homes, which was eventually noticed by their parents. But their explanations did not add up which resulted in the parents pushing them harder for the truth and they eventually confessed that a certain Alex would normally pick them up and have sexual intercourse with them at his flat.

The parents then reported the sexual exploitation, which is currently being investigated.

According to Gurirab, the suspect would be arrested in due course.