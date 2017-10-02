Pensioner’s car stolen

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-A 76-year-old pensioner in Oshikoto Region lost his vehicle to criminals after he allegedly left his car key hidden in the vehicle.

The pensioner Thomas Nakaziko, who is a resident of Ekulo village, Omuthiya area, parked his vehicle outside his homestead and hid the key under the driver’s seat.

But when he went to bed unknown suspects drove off with his vehicle worth N$80,000.

The stolen vehicle is a Toyota Hilux 2.4, 1994 model, red in colour. Its registration number is N 3121 ND. No arrest or recovery has been made so far.

The incident took place last Thursday night at 21h30. Police investigations into the matter continue.

Also in Oshikoto Region, a 12-year-old girl became a statistic of rape when a 24-year-old Angolan citizen allegedly raped her last Thursday.

It was reported that the suspect, who is a cattle herder for the victim’s grandma, took the victim’s shoes to his hut.

The victim went to get her shoes but the suspect pushed her onto his bed and sexually molested her.

The victim reported the matter to her grandma who in turn reported the case to the police.

The suspect was identified as Lukas Jadelenga, an Angolan citizen, originally from Okahenge village. He has since been arrested.

Another criminal act against a woman took place at Olukeno village in Ontananga area of Oshikoto Region, when a 27-year-old woman was raped by a 22-year-old domestic worker.

The suspect, who was employed by the victim’s parents, pulled the victim from her bedroom into his sleeping hut and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

The incident took place last week Monday, but the case was only reported to the police on Saturday. The suspect has been arrested and he is expected to appear in court today.

Oshikoto Police Regional Deputy Commander Naomi Katjiua confirmed all three incidents.