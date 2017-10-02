MultiChoice Namibia hosts second content information session

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Following the information session for local producers held in June, MultiChoice Namibia once again invited Namibian content producers to its head office last Friday to attend a content workshop.

The aim of the session was to encourage Namibian producers to submit their content to different channels on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

The presenters at the session included MultiChoice Africa regional head of content for Southern Africa, Cheryl Uys-Allie, channel head of VIA, Izelle Venter, and the owner of People’s Weather, Stephan le Roux.

Each gave a presentation to the guests on their respective channels and shared information on the channel’s content pillars as well as tips on how Namibians can use these platforms to tell their stories.

VIA (DStv Channel 147) is an Afrikaans, 24-hour lifestyle and entertainment channel.

Venter emphasized the channel’s willingness to place Namibian content on the platform.

“Your pitch needs to be original and people must feel inspired and have a sense of pride when watching the content. VIA is looking for larger than life characters who are authentic people with personalities our viewers can relate to.”

People’s Weather (DStv Channel 180) is where nature meets human nature and tells stories that inform, unite, entertain and inspire.

Owner Stephan le Roux encouraged the participants to look for opportunities of content within their communities.

“People’s Weather is not only a channel with weather, it also tells stories of conservation and sustainability. The channel is small but we have established a foundation to grow. There are some many unique Namibian stories that are untapped, so we would like to create a Namibia block on the channel.”

Similar initiatives by MultiChoice Namibia have resulted in Namibian content being added to the DStv platform including the Namibian drama The Third Will, as well as the addition of local radio stations to the DStv and GOtv audio bouquets, soon to be adding Rapids FM, Shipi FM on GOtv and 99Fm and Omulunga Radio on DStv.

MultiChoice Namibia general manager Roger Gertze said: “International channels are also moving towards localising some of their shows by co-producing with local filmmakers, as well as licensing more local content. The producers who attended the session were taken through the business of television, particularly the how to’s of pitching a programme to a TV channel, as well as pitching a channel to a platform.”

“MultiChoice Namibia understands that the entertainment industry is ever more relevant. Thus, MultiChoice Namibia wants to use its influence and resources to play a positive role in Namibia, by growing the country’s film and television industry.”

“It’s by creating value for our customers, our employees and society that we’ll build a successful business for the future,” added Gertze.