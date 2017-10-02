Jittah drops The Dedication

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Upcoming kwaito and Afro-pop singer, Daniel Ndara, popularly known as Jittah, released his debut album titled The Dedication last week.

The 14-track, which is currently making waves, features the likes of South African artists Acaz, Caz-Lasaiva and Zondi.

It has hit songs such as My Hustle, a kwaito song that talks about his struggles as an upcoming artist, The Dedication, and Working, featuring Zondi.

Jittah says he titled his album The Dedication because he wanted to dedicate it to all his fans who have been supporting him through his music journey, as well as to all Namibian people who like local music.

He adds that the album basically encourages people not to give up on life.

“It was not easy coming with this album as I had to go through thick and thin to release it. Even some people who were supposed to design the cover of my album tried to rob me of my money. I had to find another graphic designer to design it for me in a short time,” says Jittah.

Born in Tsumeb and grown up Grootfontein, Jittah discovered his singing career some years ago after being a dancer at high school, and in 2010 got into a singing competition, ending up winning second place. Ever since he’s tried to put his life into music.

In 2011, he released two singles, Far Away and You Are the Best, produced at Chester Beats Records. The songs have played on National Radio and Rukavango radio station.

In 2015, he released another smash hit titled Shelela. He later shot a video of the song with Black Cat Films. The video has been playing well on local television and attracted viewers on YouTube.

Jittah says this year he will focus on promoting his album and perform at different events.