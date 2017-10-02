Epoko CS football field named after Toivo Ndjebela

Nuusita Ashipala

Epoko-The Epoko Combined School football field was named after New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) managing editor Toivo Ndjebela during a gleaming ceremony held at the school on Friday.

Epoko is in the Okalongo circuit in Omusati Region, situated some two kilometres from the Outapi-Okalongo road. NEPC owns the New Era and Kundana newspapers.

Ndjebela, whose academic journey started at Epoko Combined School many moons ago, is one of Namibia’s most established journalists and boasts a wealth of experience in the industry, having previously served in various senior roles at Namibian Sun, Windhoek Observer and Informante.

A sports zealot himself, Ndjebela pledged to erect modern goalposts at the field and also furnish the school football team with new playing gear, as well as sponsor them with soccer balls for the next five years – saying his support for the school football team is a token of appreciation to the school where his academic journey began. “This is where it all started,” said an appreciative Ndjebela.

Epoko principal Immanuel Haindongo said the school saw it fitting to name the football field after one of its very own flourishing former learners, adding it will serve as a symbol of inspiration to current learners at the school.

Haindongo said Epoko had for too long been a laughing stock in the academic arena in the northern part of the country, with only a few learners in previous years passing their Grade 10 external examinations, but since last year the school has become a force to be reckoned with as it produced an 100 percent pass rate.

Epoko netball courts were named after Johanna Mumangeni, a lecturer at the University of Namibia, and the school also installed Lameck Indongo as its patron and further named one of its classroom blocks after its first principal Helvi Ndakondjelapo Andreas, who established the school in 1952.

Classroom blocks are also named after Martin Kehemu Shikongo, Gottlieb Shikufa Hangula, Petrus Ishidhimbwa Iitembu and Lusia Dhimbulukweni Kanyenye, who all served as principals and teachers in the early years after the school’s formation.

“These are our good ambassadors who played a significant role in forming the school,” said Haindongo.

The director of education in Omusati Region, Laban Shapange, pleaded with the various instated individuals to play a role in supporting the school where needs arise.