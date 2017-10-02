Eleven Arrows wins Dinolo netball tournament

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-Erongo Region’s netball outfit Eleven Arrows were crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Dinolo super netball tournament after beating Omaheke Region’s Composit Depot in the final on Saturday in Swakopmund.

Arrows walked away with N$15,000 in prize monies, a trophy and medals while runners-up Composit Depot pocketed N$10,000 and silver medals. In third place was Omaheke Region’s Gobabis Correctional Services team, who defeated Kavango East’s Shinning Stars to take home a consolation prize of N$5,000 for finishing third overall.

African Deli launched the Dinolo super netball tournament series, covering all of the country’s 14 regions. The regional local teams battled it out for first place, which then saw the various regional winners meeting in the final in Swakopmund over the weekend.

“We at African Deli understand the importance of physical well-being through sports. Therefore, bringing communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sports event. For netball enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit. One of African Deli’s prime intentions of travelling to all the 14 regions was to give everyone who attended a day of fun and excitement, at the same time scout for excellent and talented players for our national team,” reads the statement.