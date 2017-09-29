Zulu Boy, digging heels deep

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Through his passion for art, young visual artist, musician, graphic designer and photographer, Pinehas Shikulo, also known as Zulu Boy, has managed to penetrate the art industry, and is already making waves through his talent.

Zulu Boy, a bachelor of arts in visual arts holder from the University of Namibia (Unam), is now focusing on photography, graphic design and music.

“My imagination helps make me wonder. An idea is the most important step before doing any actual work,” he says thoughtfully.

Not new to creativity, many can recall him featuring in the 2016 Osmart Phone Christmas promotion hosted countrywide by MTC, in which he designed the advert posters.

He is also the first young designer to design an official national emblem for the Oniipa Town Council, and he did a wall painting at the Otjomuise Primary School, in collaboration with YALI, under the auspices of the American Embassy.

Zulu Boy also did a well-designed wooden sculpture of the late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo, which many art lovers loved.

To top it up, this year he made it to the finals of the Bank Windhoek Triennial Exhibition when he presented his Onkalamwenyo photography exhibition.

The Triennial is a nationwide arts exhibition and competition that has taken place every three years since its inception in 2008.

Apart from that, he has also managed to start his own company, BMs Creative Lab, which he says captured a photography campaign that included younger Namibian entrepreneurs to influence them when it comes to starting small and medium enterprises.

Zulu Boy is also a lead singer, and one of the founders of the award-winning quartet, Ama-Daz-Floor, which has been making great hit songs for the past six years, and recorded four albums during this period.

He is now hard at work planning and hosting solo exhibitions and attending bigger exhibitions around the world.

He motivates fellow artists to engage in more collaboration with one another to expose their work to more critical examination for better results.