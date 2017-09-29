Welwitschias face Bulldogs in Currie Cup clash

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s rugby side, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, tomorrow lock horns with South African outfit Border Bulldogs in their Currie Cup First Division clash at the BCM Stadium in East London, South Africa.

The Welwitschias, who have very slim chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Currie Cup First Division, will tomorrow be expected to fight tooth and nail in a desperate bid to keep their fading semi-final hopes alive when they confront the equally struggling Bulldogs. Both sides sit at the bottom of the eight-team log table, with the Welwitschias third from bottom on 11 points from five games played so far while Bulldogs are second from bottom with only nine points from the same number of matches. Eastern Province sits last on the log with four points.

Technically speaking, the Welwitschias are out of contention because even if they manage to secure bonus point victories in their remaining games that might not even be enough to propel them to the playoffs.

The Bulldogs also face the same dilemma, although they have a much better defensive record than their Namibian counterparts. However, the Welwitschias have scored almost double the number of tries, which sets the scene for an exciting match between the two sides tomorrow.

Western Suburbs in Gold Cup Action against False Bay

Meanwhile, Namibia’s premiership outfit Western Suburbs will also be in action tomorrow when they face South African club False Bay in their Gold Cup clash at the Philip Herbstein Stadium in Constantia, South Africa.

Following last weekend’s narrow 26-29 defeat against visiting South African outfit IMT Sishen Rugby Club, Suburbs will be expected to regroup and deliver a much improved performance.

Suburbs are currently sitting at the bottom of Pool D with three points from three matches played so far. The Namibian premiership champions have not won a game in the ongoing Gold Cup and will be expected to do much better this weekend.