Summerdown Summer Cup this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The 2017 edition of the popular Summer Cup, slated for the village of Summerdown, will take place this weekend at the village sport field, where a total of 32 teams will battle it out for top honours.

Summerdown is about 156 kilometres from Gobabis and 39 kilometres from Otjinene.

The Summer Cup, sponsored by Capacity and Air Conditioning and held under the patronage of the Hochfield Sport Association, is staged routinely at Summerdown and aims at welcoming the summer weather through thrilling football action.

As has been the case over the past few years, the weekend-long tournament continues to grow in stature and this year the organisers have lined up some great prizes for the various winners.

This year’s winner will walk away with N$18,000, a trophy and 20 gold medals, while runners-up are guaranteed to take home N$9,000 and 20 silver medals. The two semis losers will each pocket N$4,000 as consolation prize.

The second round of matches for teams that made it past the group stages – the quarterfinals and semifinals as well as the final – will all be played on Sunday. The whole of tomorrow (Saturday) will see teams battling it out in the group stages.

The fixtures are as follows: 30 Sept – 01 Oct 2017

Group A Group B

Okarokape vs Deleray Ongombo West vs Dynamic

One Blood vs Young Ones Swallows vs Chicago

Black Burn vs Tura Cosmos River United vs Otjomisaona

Kordofa vs Ovikango Celtic vs Nankuse

Ecoso vs Omandindi Ozombande vs Wild dogs

Audax vs Omangongua Skoonheld vs Ejahero United

Okorukurure vs Dordabis Mooidraai vs Hungry Lions

Remember Boys vs Trekop 11 Pamona vs Young Destroyer