Star of the week: German donor Klaus Eisert

Our star of the week is German donor Klaus Eisert who recently availed N$540 000 from his own pockets to bankroll the construction of a new toilet block for learners at Rundu Secondary School (RSS). The new toilet block has both a male and female section and both are disability-friendly. The new toilets will go a long way to improve sanitation at the school.

“As the principal, I am indeed filled with so much joy, excitement and satisfaction today as it marks a special moment in the history of our school as we receive a newly constructed toilet block for our learners from our donor, who has made all this possible,” said the school’s headmaster Lorraine Kruse.

RSS this year celebrated its 50th anniversary and the school, which had 39 learners when it was initially opened in 1967, now has a learner population of 1,317.