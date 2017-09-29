Prosecution ready for N$700,000 heist

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The investigations into a case of robbery involving N$700,000 have been finalised and the state is ready to prosecute the six people accused of the gangster-style robbery.

Forty-year-old Jafet Ekandjo, Johannes Kambonde, 28, Nehale Gabriel, 31, Simeon Nangolo, 28, Laurentius Iipinge, 30, and Nghilivali Johannes, 28, who made an appearance in court on bail were informed the state was ready to prosecute.

“Investigations into the case have been finalised,” said state prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

The six are accused of having robbed employees of Puma service station at gunpoint in February. They are said to have walked away with N$700,000 in cash.

Ekandjo and his five accused accomplices are facing charges of robbery and assault all in connection with the robbery that took place outside the Pick n Pay complex in Katutura, while the service station employees were on their way to deposit the money at a local bank. The six are said to have assaulted Genevieve Mireille on that day.

According to police reports the six suspects allegedly managed to escape using a black sedan without number plates, but were later apprehended. Only N$70,000 of the money has been recovered.

All six men who were represented by Mbushandje Ntinda have been released on bail ranging from N$6,000 to N$10,000.

Magistrate Michelle Kubersky postponed the matter to November 8 for a Section 119 plea, warning the accused that failure to make an appearance in court would leave the court no choice but to issue a warrant of arrest against them.