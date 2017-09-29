Murder, suicide at Outapi

Roland Routh

Windhoek-The police in Outapi have opened murder and inquest dockets after 23-year-old Bendeka Hanna Rauha died on the spot after she was reportedly hacked to death by 22-year-old Hashiko Teofilus, who later committed suicide.

The motive for the gruesome killing, which took place at Omahalya village, near Anamulenge, at about 11h50 on Monday, is not known and police investigations continue. The victim and suspect were reportedly in a relationship.

The body of 46-year-old Hendrich Farmer was found in a burnt-out room in Daffodil Street in Khomasdal on Monday at about 16h00. According to the police the deceased locked himself in his room, made a fire and suffocated from the smoke. The fire destroyed the room. The police at Outjo are investigating a case of murder after 71-year-old Karel Heis Kossmann died as a result of wounds he sustained when he was assaulted with an axe on the knee and head, and shot several times in his right leg with a revolver, by his 30-year-old employee.

According to the police report, the suspect and the deceased had an argument over work. The suspect stole a CZ pistol and cash of N$1,737.

The suspect was arrested about 9km before Outjo and the stolen items recovered.

In Rundu the burnt body of an unidentified male, believed to be between 20 to 30 years old, was found lying suspiciously in a zinc hut opposite Rocky Car Wash. He had a stab wound in his throat.

Anyone with information on the suspected crime is requested to contact Chief Inspector Kupembona at 081-2929295.

In another case of attempting to rob an ATM machine, two suspects held a security guard of Namibia Protection Services at gunpoint and tied him up before attempting to cut the back door of the ATM, the police reported.

The suspects were disturbed by noise and fled the scene, but did manage to damage the door.

In Onandjaba village, Okalongo Constituency, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old suspect on Monday at about 19h00. According to the police the victim was gathering wood in her neighbours’ yard when the suspect grabbed and raped her. He was arrested.

The body of a woman, identified as 87-year-old Nkenga Kakuni, was found burnt yesterday morning at about 01h36 after her sleeping hut was gutted by fire.

According to the police, the deceased used firewood for lighting and cooking in her room, which is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

A man was admitted to Oshakati State Hospital after he sustained a knife wound on his right rib during a fight on Tuesday at about 20h00 at Katutura location in Opuwo. The suspect was arrested.

A security guard of Namibia Protection Services was reportedly robbed of one J7 cellphone valued at N$4,000, a P9 Huawei cellphone valued at N$5,000, a Samsung cellphone valued at N$2,500 and cash in the amount of N$21,749 by three suspects between the age of 40 to 50 years old.

The incident happened at Light House Financial Services Cash Loan in Iscor Street in the Northern Industrial Area on Tuesday at about 07h50 and the suspects reportedly fled in a white Toyota Runx.

Two suspects, an Angolan male, aged 24, and Namibian male, aged 26, were arrested during a police operation after they were found in possession of two pangolin skins and 199 stones suspected to be uncut diamonds.