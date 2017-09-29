More drugs seized by police

Roland Routh

Windhoek-The police announced yet another seizure of a huge amount of cannabis, days after more than 6,000 Mandrax tablets were found behind an office at the Gobabis customs building last week.

This time two Namibian male suspects were arrested on September 24 at about 16h55 on the Namibian side of the Ariamsvlei border post after they were found in possession of two 50kg bags of cannabis valued at N$300,000.

The Namibian police reported that the suspects crossed on foot over to the South African side where they collected the bags and upon their return put them on a donkey cart as the mode of transport, and hid the cart in the nearby bushes. Acting on a tip-off from the public the police searched the area and found the drugs.

The suspects, Christo Arnold, 27, and Frans Swartbooi, 25, appeared in court on Tuesday and were refused bail.

“Once again it is evident that indeed there are tremendous efforts by both the police and the public in curbing the use of drugs in our country. We commend everyone involved in reporting and making sure that those dealing and possessing drugs are dealt with in accordance with the law. Let us ceaselessly fight crime and keep our nation safe,” said Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

In other news it was announced yesterday that the man whose car was hit and dragged for about 100 metres by a train on Monday morning at about 08h10, along Hannah Mupetami Road, had died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the incident on Tuesday. He has been identified as 37-year-old Hindjou Ignatius Jazikama.

According to police reports the deceased failed to stop at the railway crossing.

It was further announced by the police that Andreas Victor Kaushi, who escaped from lawful custody last week Friday, was re-arrested in Windhoek on Monday.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked and wounded after he chased alone after a suspect and was ambushed and dragged into a house by a group of people.

The group reportedly assaulted the officer and stabbed him three times in the head and shoulder, and stole his firearm. He is currently in a critical condition in the Roman Catholic Hospital.

The officer and his colleagues went to Zambia Street in Havana location on Sunday at about 17h20 to locate suspects in a robbery case when the incident happened.

Six suspects were arrested while two are still on the run and the pistol has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects and or the pistol is requested to contact 081-1242649.