Gospel singer Martin PK headlines concert

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Acclaimed South African gospel singer, songwriter and actor, Martin PK, is expected to headline the Worship Elevation gospel concert themed ‘All White’ at the Zoo Park Amphitheatre in Windhoek this Saturday. Pinehas Nakaziko previews the concert.

The worship singer Solomon Wunibee from Toronto, Canada and Temple from the United Kingdom are the guest artists.

Levite, Moritz, Zassha, Effy, Franklin and Dee ‘A, New Generation and the Anointed Levites dancing group, are some of the local artists featuring.

Talented vocalist and songwriter, Trougott Uahakua Uaeta, popularly known as White, has organised the concert.

Uaeta writes songs that embrace Christianity, reflecting the way young Christians lead their lives.

His songs encourage fellow believers to persevere as far as Christianity is concerned.

White founded New Generation Gospel Crew in 2005, of which he was the lead singer.

White says the fire of the Holy Ghost will fill the night, as worshippers and gospel ministers gather to give God all the glory he deserves through gospel songs.

This is the first time in local gospel history that a multiple-award international artist graces such an event. “This is an event not to be missed by anyone as it will bring celebrated and seasoned artists across the world to the country, and provide an interdenominational event that is open to everyone,” White says.

He adds that the main aim of this event will be fellowship as children of one Father.