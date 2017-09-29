Equestrian sports set to dominate Okondjatu Expo …A night to remember as emerging One Blood enters the fray

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The traditionally laidback village settlement of Okondjatu in the vast Otjozondjupa region is likely to come alive when the enclave hosts its first truly multi-activities exhibition show tomorrow.

An appetising menu of a variety of entertainment that includes mouth-watering sporting events, live music performances featuring some of Namibia’s finest musicians.

Live performing artists are led by new-kid-on-the-block, the popular One Blood and multi-traditional afro pop muso Big Ben has been laid out for would-be revellers to complete a juicy line up of entertainment.

The gathering has attracted interest from all corners of the country with high-ranked government officials, led by the Speaker of Parliament Professor Peter Katjavivi, also in attendance leading a strong delegation of invited A-Class guests.

However, attention will swing to the auxiliary racetrack erected on the outskirts of the buzzing village where thoroughbred racehorses and their respective fired up jockeys are to grill each other in various categories.

It will be the first in the village’s history to host an organised horse racing competition and equestrian enthusiasts are certainly waiting with bated breath for an adrenaline-pumping sports gathering.

Participating horses will be ushered in from as far as Rehoboth, Otjinene, Okamatapati, Gobabis, San Kubis, Karibib, Otjimbingwe, Aminius, Okakarara, Tjaka and from surrounding villages and settlements.