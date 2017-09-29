Dstv launches four new channels

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-SuperSport Select 4, Fox Entertainment, Sony MAX and CBS Reality are the new and exciting channels debuting on the MultiChoice GOtv this Sunday.

This is part of the GOtv Max package launched at the MultiChoice Namibia Head Office recently – aimed to take entertainment to the maximum and unlock GOtv’s world of entertainment to more quality content at great value.

Some of the popular programming on these channels includes Empire, Judge Judy, Skin Wars, and La Liga, which are most lovable channels by locals.

“Great entertainment has always been a key focus of GOtv, and we are excited to continue building our fantastic entertainment options for our customers by bringing them this new package,” MultiChoice Namibia general manager Roger Gertze says.

He adds that Go-getters can now access more entertainment and sport activities – including the best football titles in the world-with the GOtv Max package.

“We will bring the best football titles in the world, including La Liga, providing more choice for the whole family,” he says.

GOtv Max will provide families with a broader choice than ever before on GOtv, with channels of the hottest local and international programming featuring anything and everything from series, music and sport to the latest in fashion reality, celebrity to kiddies programming.

The GOtv Max package is said to become GO-getters’ most economical way to get access to the latest and best content straight from Hollywood and around the world.

The new package GOtv Max will include the best European football in action – all the La Liga matches live on a new sports channel, SS Select 4, in addition to the all the sports on SuperSport Select 2 and 3, which air selected live games of the Premier League and a wider sports offering, which includes WWE.

GOtv customers will also enjoy the movies and series straight from the United State (US) on channels like Fox Entertainment and Sony Max, as well as riveting reality programmes on CBS Reality.



Customers will get all of this for an affordable price of N$190 a month. As part of GOtv’s ongoing efforts to expose GO-getters to exciting new content, GOtv will also give all active GOtv Plus customers a taste of the GOtv Max package with an open view period of the channels for the whole month from Sunday.

“The GOtv Open window periods are one of the innovative ways we aim to provide more value for our subscribers’ video entertainment experience, irrespective of their subscription plan.”

“We are delighted that our GOtv Plus customers will get to experience this new world of entertainment. With more package options now available to our valued GOtv customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget,” Gertze says.

He adds that MultiChoice remain committed to delivering the best affordable entertainment to give millions of television viewers the opportunity to enjoy quality digital entertainment.