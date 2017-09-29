Busiswa lights up Steakhouse

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Renowned South African artist, Busiswa, is at Lothar’s Steakhouse restaurant here tonight

She is performing some of her hit songs such as Lahla and one of her latest offerings, Ingqondo, for the entertainment hungry socialites of Walvis Bay.

Co-owner of Lothar’s Steakhouse, Ricardo Amujera, says they want to shift the entertainment industry here into another dimension. “Basically the reason why we are bringing Busiswa to Walvis Bay is to breathe life into the social scene, as there is not much happening at the town, entertainment wise apart from the regular club scene,” he says.

Amujera says Busiswa’s performance signals a new start for live entertainment at the coast as they have just invested in a new beer garden at Steakhouse to play home to top notch entertainers, local and international,” he says adding that he wants to keep Lothar’s the first choice of entertainment bringing a new artist every month. “We value our client base very much and want to show our appreciation by giving them high standard entertainment,” Amunjera promises.

Events Promoter Flavour Wilson says the new beer tent not only serve artist but also caters for business people who wants to have their meetings in a relaxed atmosphere. “We will also have a private lounge as well as free WiFi in it,” he says. Doors to the show open at 19h00 and entrance fee is set N$70. However the entrance fee is not constant.