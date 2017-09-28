‘The Executioner’ ready to conquer Africa and beyond

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s WBO Africa Middleweight king, Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa, is a man on a big mission of conquering Africa and the world and has vowed to stop at nothing until his dream is fully realised.

One of Africa’s most feared brutal punchers, Kautondokwa is set to defend his treasured African Middleweight crown against Tanzania’s Meshack Mwankemwa in the main fight of the much-anticipated ‘Champions in Action’ Boxing Bonanza slated for the Windhoek Country Club Resort on 21 October.

The undefeated Kautondokwa, who boasts a highly impressive record of 15 wins from 15 fights, complemented by 14 knockouts to his name, is tipped to get a shot against Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO Middleweight world title if he beats Mwankemwa.

Mwankenwa comes into the fight with a record of 22 fights, 17 wins, three losses and two draws and has made it clear that he is coming to dethrone Kautondokwa.

In the main undercard, Namibia’s promising welterweight prospect, Mike Shonena, will make his Africa debut when he fights for the vacant WBO Africa Welterweight title against Juma Waiswa from Uganda. Shonena remains undefeated after 10 fights while Waiswa has a record of 11 fights, 10 wins and one loss.

Tickets are available at Computicket outlets, Antonio’s Shop in Post Street Mall and at the Windhoek Country Club Resort reception. General tickets sell for N$200 while a VIP table, seating 10 people, sells for N$10 000.