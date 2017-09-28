‘No stone will be left unturned’ – Ambunda

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s former two-time world champion, Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, says not only does he plan to defeat his opponent, Tasha Mjuaji, but he will also make “double” sure that he perfectly and stylishly tames the Tanzanian.

Ambunda, who will headline the Otji Festival Boxing Bonanza this weekend in Otjiwarongo, will confront Mjuaji in their featherweight eight-rounder at the town’s Paresis Stadium.

Otji Festival Boxing Bonanza is part of the mega inaugural Otji Festival, also known at Otjiwarongo Festival, which will feature sport, arts and entertainment. The much-anticipated festival, which starts this Friday runs until Sunday, will also see a raft of renowned local and international musicians entertaining the crowd throughout the weekend while apex action will also be on offer in the motoring department, with various local and international spinners burning the tires at Otjiwarongo’s Paresis Showgrounds.

However, on the boxing side of the mega fiesta, Salute Boxing Academy (SBA) yesterday held a press conference in the capital where they reassured their readiness to stage a highly entertaining boxing bonanza, featuring some of the country’s top and upcoming fighters.

Leading the pack will be Ambunda, who returns to the ring with a fight against Mjuaji. A win will be expected from the veteran Namibian pugilist, as he vowed to dust himself off and bounce back from last year’s defeat to Moises Flores, which saw the Mexican wrestle both the WBO/IBO Super Bantamweight world titles away from him.

Speaking at yesterday’s presser, Ambunda promised fireworks against the Tanzanian come Saturday, saying he will leave no stone unturned in making sure he finishes off Mjuaji in astounding style.

“My fans have been waiting for this moment and I’m ready to put up a great show. They should just come in big numbers and fill up the venue because I’m ready to deliver and give them (fans) a great present. I will leave no stone unturned,” assured the former double world champion.

In the undercards, Wilbeforce ‘Black Mamba’ Shihepo will take on Anos Temfuma of Zambia in their Light Heavyweight six-rounder, Nathanael ‘Natty’ Kakololo will square off against Matheus Kandala for the national Featherweight interim title, which is held by Kakololo.

Lukas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma takes on Martin Tshuma of Zimbabwe in their Middleweight six-rounder while Vakufilapo ‘Cowboy’ Nashivela confronts compatriot Christian Ukelo for their Junior Middleweight fight over six rounds.

Jonas ‘Brave Heart’ Mateus takes on Phillipus Nghitumbwa (Super Bantamweight six rounds) while pro-debutant Mujandjae Kasuto squares off against Nowell Mpofu of Zimbabwe (Light Heavyweight six rounds) and Lazarus Shaningwa will lock horns against Festus Matias (Lightweight four rounds). Ruben Kandimba will open the day’s proceedings with a fight against Josef Mateus (Bantamweight four rounds).

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults: N$150; Teens: N$70 and Kids: N$30 and tickets are available at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide.