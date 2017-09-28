N$12 mil in car sales at Coastal Auto Show

Donna Collins

Swakopmund’s first ever Auto Show sold nearly N$12 million worth of cars in the two days of the event that took place last weekend. Deals worth N$4 million were approved on the site in the two days of the events, while 16 deals initiated during the two days had to be processed in the offices, and resulted in the sales of around N$8 million.

A total of 10 dealers participated in this ground-breaking event, which showcased 45 new vehicles. Standard Bank sponsored the event.

In addition to the wide variety of vehicles on display, dealers showed off their newly launched models, and public interest was above expectations, with most of the participating dealers clinching deals and generating interest with potential customers.

The show boasted the same special finance benefits offered at the Standard Bank Windhoek Auto Show which has been running for 11 years. Clients benefited from the prime less 1.25 coupled with a two month payment ‘holiday period’, on offer which drew customers to their favourite dealership stands.

Three vehicles totalling N$2.2-million were snapped up on the first day which included a N$1.3-million Toyota Land cruiser from Steckels Toyota, a Ford Ranger double cab 4×4 from Novel Ford, and a Haval G2SUV from Pupkewitz GWM.

A delighted Jaco Engelbrecht, who is the Dealer Principal Pupkewitz GWM, said that the Haval made its debut at the coast during this motor show, and they sold all three models on display. “The effort was well worth it, and we’ll do it again,” said Engelbrecht.

Silivia Lohmeier AMH, the Sales Manager Associated Motor Holdings, said that the motor show generated a lot of interest and future business for them, with a Hyundai Creta being bank approved at the show.

“We expect a lot of follow up business, and have had people coming into the showroom for test drives throughout this week,” added Lohmeier, saying the Hyundai Tucson 1.6 turbo sport, was an attention grabber because of its good looks, and impressive engine.