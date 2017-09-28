Ministry concerned about social grants abuse

Staff reporter

Windhoek-The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare is requesting procurators who continue receiving grants while the beneficiaries have passed on to refund the money to the state.

The ministry’s chief public relations officer Lot Ndamanomhata noted that some people were overpaid while some beneficiaries died, but the procurators continue receiving money on their behalf.

The ministry pays out disability grants to citizens from the age of 16 to 59 and the old age pension to citizens 60 and over.

Ndamanomhata said procurators are not entitled to this money hence they should be honest and refund the government because the money does not belong to them.

However, Ndamanomhata emphasised that the refund should be paid into the correct account, which is Bank of Namibia 165001 and not to the labour ministry, which previously paid out the grant.

In a media statement Ndamanomhata said the ministry would therefore like to inform all beneficiaries of social grants administered by the ministry, their procurators and financial institutions, that refunds for all grants must be paid into the proper account and proof should be sent to the poverty eradication ministry and not the labour ministry.

The refund should be paid into account: Bank of Namibia, account number 165001, branch code 980-172, reference 33030443200