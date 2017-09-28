Meatco and NAFAU reach settlement in wage negotiations

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) and Meatco employees – represented by the Namibian Food and Allied Union (NAFAU) – reached a settlement in the wage negotiations between management and NAFAU for the bargaining unit employees.

This signed agreement confirms that all parties involved are satisfied with the terms and conditions of the negotiation process. Meatco is happy that the negotiations occurred in a civil and peaceful manner that did not lead to any labour unrest.

Bargaining unit employees receive a salary increase of 10.88% for 2017 and an inflationary increase for 2018, 2019 and 2020, which shall be the CPI figure for February of the respective year, with a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 10%. Housing allowance was set at 7% of employees’ basic salary with a minimum of N$250.

“Though the negotiations were long and protracted both parties agree that this a win-win agreement and hope and trust that for the next two years it will assist us to regulate industrial peace and harmony at the company,” NAFAU representative Lister Tawana said.

Employees received their normal salaries on September 25, 2017 for the September pay month, while the difference shall be paid in the form of back pay on October 6 backdated from March 1, 2017.

Tawana further urged members to increase their productivity as the country is facing economic headwinds that have resulted in retrenchments in some companies, adding that the 10.88% of this year is a great achievement that will be followed by inflation indicators for the next two years.

Meatco congratulated the negotiation teams from both sides for the maturity with which they approached the negotiations.