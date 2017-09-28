Maerua Mall repositions with all-new family entertainment centre and food court

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Maerua Mall is currently undergoing a redevelopment to live up to its new motto, ‘Be part of the family’. The rebranded and facelifted centre will give its shoppers the ultimate family experience, offering fantastic retail, great entertainment and a wide range of dining options, all under one roof.

“We’re going to be way more than just another shopping mall for the people of Windhoek,” says Carel Fourie, CEO of Oryx Properties, the owner of the centre.

“Having a family of my own, I know first-hand that keeping the kids interested can be a challenge,” Fourie says. But keeping the family entertained at Maerua Mall will be easy, given the huge variety of offerings in the new Family Entertainment Centre.

Built over two levels, it has a trampoline and climbing-wall centre, and indoor playpark, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, a bowling alley and a gaming area as well as free Wi-Fi that is now available throughout the mall.

The trampoline, obstacle course and rock-climbing centre offer a range of high-adrenaline activities to suit all ages and risk appetites.

The trampoline park, which is a great place to host children’s parties and team-building activities, features an array of interconnected trampolines and a foam pit.

The foam pit enables safe practice of aerial tricks or simply the freedom of flying through the air and landing in a soft cushion of foam cubes.

“The climbing wall is a great place to challenge yourself, testing your fitness level and your brain power too,” says Fourie.

There are two walls to choose from, the highest topping out at 10m. Lessons are offered at various levels to cater for inexperienced and professional climbers alike. And for those who prefer a quieter life, there’s a kiosk selling delicious treats and great cappuccino. The unique indoor mini-golf adventure starts here too, glowing under black lights. A first for Namibia, the 18-hole course with its sensors and interactive objects provides a fun, affordable and novel activity for family members of all ages. International artists were used to do the paintwork and this world-class product is definitely a must see for young and old.

The 3D ‘Africa’-themed play park features a 16m four-lane slide, a massive ball pit, trampolines, and a spiral-climber obstacle course. Three racing slides, two mini climbing walls and a six-gun shooting cannon will keep the bigger kids happy, while for the very little ones there’s a 10m four-lane slide, a big-ball pit, a smaller mini slide, Lego blocks, funny mirrors and loads of interactive games in a dedicated baby and toddler area.

The tenpin bowling alley has four lanes and a shoe-hire kiosk. For those who wish to cheer on their bowling teams, there’s plenty of seating.

Fun for kids and adults, the gaming area has 20+ token-operated arcade machines featuring much-loved old-school games such as Pac-Man.

The FEC offering will also house a new restaurant serving decadent and interesting dishes and refreshing cocktails and mocktails on a sundowner deck that will overlook Centaurus Road.

The food court with its abundant seating is the perfect place to share a casual meal with friends and family. With great takeaway and fast-food options, even the fussiest diner will find a favourite here.

In addition, a few new restaurants have joined Maerua Mall’s comprehensive array, including the first John Dory’s seafood outlet in Windhoek and the very popular Cappello.