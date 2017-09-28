Fistball resumes with mouthwatering clashes…Coastal town hosts final matches

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-This weekend’s eagerly awaited play-offs in the exciting Bank Windhoek Fistball League gets underway in Swakopmund on Saturday.

SFC Swakopmund are hosting this weekend’s final tournament of the year and the seasiders are expected to take full advantage of home turf. The opening match starts at 08h30 with the final games in the National A League.

In the first match – reigning Namibian champions CFC 1 battle it out against stable mates CFC 2 followed by CFC 2 against SKW 1.

The top two teams on the log stable, Cohen and SKW, have already qualified for the finals. The pair is expected to face small problems, if any, in their confrontation with CFC second strings. The latter currently sits on zero points.

Fireworks are expected when “Imawida” (SKW 1) and CFC 1 lock horns for the last time in the preliminary round. The final is set at four winning sets and starts at 16h00.

As it stands, the record holding champions, SKW 1, boast a six-point cushion over defending champions Cohen.

Imawida are hot favourites to lift the trophy this season but Cohen are determined to fight for the title and could cause an unlikely upset. This is a battle not to be missed while teams in the National B League are also promising to put up exciting performances.

In the semi-finals, SFC have a date with first-time qualifiers DTS but hosts SFC have already claimed two out of three encounters against their Windhoek counterparts, DTS.

The men from Olympia are eager to equal the standing record and could achieve their objective since SFC has been showing a worrisome massive loss of concentration in previous matches, which benefited their rivals greatly.

Nevertheless, the coastal athletes are determined to use their home-ground advantage to the maximum. In the end, the winner will face this season’s unbeaten Imawida’s second string, SKW 2.