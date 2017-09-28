Bank Windhoek and NUST host entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek last week collaborated with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and hosted local entrepreneurs at a seminar that focused on business models.

The seminar, aimed to educate entrepreneurs on how to operate their businesses successfully, took place at NUST’s main campus at the Harold Pupkewtiz School of Business. Twenty-four entrepreneurs specialising in transport, entertainment, farming, hospitality, information technology and construction attended the seminar.

Senior director at Credit Suisse Group, Greg Collett, who was invited to provide training and guidance to the entrepreneurs, gave his insights on how businesses operate on a global scale and how business models can be implemented effectively in smaller undertakings.

The seminar further focused on different roles of entrepreneurs, manufacturers, inventors, financial traders, wholesalers, retailers, intellectual property trader and financial landlords in the economy.

Jacquiline Pack, executive officer for marketing and corporate communication services at Bank Windhoek said: “At Bank Windhoek, we believe in supporting entrepreneurs in all fields of industry. Smart partnerships such as this one with NUST, shows Bank Windhoek’s commitment to developing and growing local businesses.”