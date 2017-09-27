Youth Mining Week underway

Tuulikki Abraham

Rosh Pinah-The Youth Mining Week is currently underway at Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah.

The event started on September 23 and will end on Saturday. It was officially launched and opened at a fully packed Rosh Pinah Stadium by Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy Kornelia Shilunga.

The official opening was followed on the second day, September 24, by a panel discussion on how the youth can get involved in mining activities. On Monday, participants visited the mining operational areas to give the youth a basic understanding of the mining environment.

Youth Mining Youth Week continues at Oranjemund with various activities planned, including a discussion on entrepreneurship, an exhibition and music shows by Mining Youth Week ambassadors, musicians S-Man and Ann Singer.

The Miss Mining beauty pageant will be held on Friday in the Zacharia Lewala Hall. The Mining Youth Week is expected to grow into a national event to provide further opportunities for the youth.

Youth Mining Week is an initiative of the youth of Oranjemund and is coordinated and spearheaded by January Ivula, a member of the Oranjemund Constituency Youth Forum. It is aimed to encouraging the youth to be active in mining activities, thereby grabbing opportunities the sector offers to uplift themselves and their communities.