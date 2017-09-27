Youth association aims to make difference

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Lifetime Difference Youth Association (LDYA) has been established by vibrant young Namibians to make a different in the lives of less privileged youth.

Venee Mieze, executive chairperson of the organisation, says they have brought together committed young people to serve on a voluntary basis and make changes in the lives of the less privileged, working in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services and the National Youth Council (NYC).

“The organisation aims to provide the youth with genuine opportunities, quality resources and platforms to make their voices heard,” says Mieze, adding that they also want to work with diverse partners to provide the youth access to the services they need to thrive and drive change.

“We will be committed to supporting the wellness of young people and empowering them to create a better world for themselves and their communities. To achieve this, we are working with educators, experts, young people, local and national organisations striving to empower young people to create a safe, welcoming and empowering environments – from classrooms to grassroot communities,” Mieze said.

LDYA has thus far visited schools in July at Otjinene, Karibib and Coblenz, to mention few. The purpose of the visits was to give motivational talks to prepare students for their final examinations.

Next month they plan an Orphanage Day in Okahandja and Otjwarongo and a national gathering on November 10 in Swakopmund. They will set up a soup kitchen in Windhoek on December 1, as well as on World Aids Day.