Twahafifwa is Angra Pequena SSS Dux Leaner 2017

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Twahafifwa Jonas, a Grade 12 learner at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School, was identified as the Dux Learner for 2017 during the school’s academic award and valedictory ceremony held on September 15.

Two other Grade 12 learners, Rosalia Haikamba and Stanley Ihuhua, were together with Jonas judged the overall best performers at the school this year.

Rosalia Haikamba was selected as Best Performer in the Sciences, Delario Titus as Best Performer in Commerce and Elwira Khakhane was Best Performer in Social Science.

Bryto Bostande is the Sportsman of the Year 2017 and Sarah Winstand Sportswoman of the Year.

“I feel honoured and blessed being a top achiever. [It] makes me believe dreams really do come true if you are determined and goal-oriented. It was not easy, but then again in life nothing that’s worthwhile is ever easy,” says Jonas.