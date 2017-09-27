Swimming wunderkind Nakaleke makes waves

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-Namibia’s swimming teen sensation Eliphas Nakalele recently broke the short course-four gala record by 41,3 seconds, which was previously held by 10-year-old Oliver Durant who set the record two years ago.

Eight-year-old Eliphas, who only started swimming last year, continues to show signs of improvement and looks set to become the next big deal on the local swimming scene.

Since joining Aqua Swimming Club last year Eliphas has learned all the basic techniques in about four months, which led to him impressing head coach of the club Jean-Michael Leitner, who further tested the youngster with a group of mature swimmers from their stable, who include his older siblings.

In July this year Eliphas came close to breaking the short course-two gala by 2 seconds.

Always striving to improve with every competition he made up for the July miss by smashing the record in the short course-four gala this month.

Gaffer Leitner believes that Eliphas has great potential to become one of the best swimmers in the country.

“The way he has excelled shows he can be one of the best, if he just concentrates and maintains discipline. He has been able to win all events that he participated in within his age group,” said Leitner, adding that Eliphas is an overall swimmer who is almost good at all strokes.

Eliphas’ mother Selma Nakaleke is a very proud woman who is clearly elated by her son’s exploits in the pool, describing Eliphas as a very busy young boy who is always energetic around the house.

She noted: “He enacts swimming on the carpet at home, even when he is not training. Apart from swimming Eliphas enjoys playing tennis at school as his favourite second sport.”

Currently in Grade 3 at Eros Primary School, a very shy Eliphas tried to hide behind his smile when asked what his favourite subject is – simply but somewhat confidently answering “Mathematics”.

Eliphas’ schedule requires him to train from Mondays to Saturdays one hour a day. According to coach Leitner, Eliphas is the only one in his age group that does not skip days for training.

Leitner says he would like to expose Eliphas to more competitions in South Africa next year, where he can compete in level 2 events until he reaches junior championship events.

Next up for Eliphas is the National Short Course Swimming Championship slated for Swakopmund this coming weekend. He feels he is going to do very well because of the hard work he has put in for the competition.