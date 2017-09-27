Okahandja Youth Expo queen to be crowned

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Miss Okahandja Youth Expo will be crowned this Saturday at the Nau Aib Stadium in Okahandja.

The beauty pageant is part of the first ever Okahandja Youth Expo starting this Friday until Sunday. The aim of the expo is to address the challenges facing youths in Namibia, create a sense of unity among them and to give them a platform to be entrepreneurs and business orientated.

Miss Okahandja Youth Expo aims to recognise charismatic and talented young women in Okahandja and to boost their careers in modelling.

“The event will also help build self-esteem, help them in public speaking and make them more aware of who they are, what they really think, and what works for them stylistically and cosmetically in their future planning,” says Sandro Ithana from Kashipu Investment cc.

The pageant also aims at promoting cleanliness in the town as winners will be tasked to come up with ideas for a cleaning campaign.

“The pageant will furthermore help the youth to get involved in other activities and projects in Okahandja,” says Ithana.

Jay R, Oshinanena, Born Stunner and Sleepwalkers will entertain the guests during the pageant, with an after party at Hi5 Lounge, Okahandja.