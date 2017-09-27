Mystery over charred corpse

John Muyamba

Rundu-The burned remains of an unidentified male believed to be in his 20s or 30s and charred beyond recognition were found on Sunday afternoon.

The remains that were said to have a deep stab wound in the throat were found at around 15h00 in a shack behind the CBD, opposite a car wash in Rundu.

The police say the case is mystifying and they suspect the man might have been murdered and then burned by an unknown suspect in an attempt to cover their tracks.

“We are investigating the case. The case will be registered as soon as a post-mortem has been conducted. We are calling on residents to cooperate with the police if they have information regarding the case.

“At this particular event the deceased has also not been identified,” said Kavango East crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Bobby Kanyetu.

Earlier this year the corposes of two women were found, as well as the decomposed remains of a dead man floating in the river near Rundu. The two women have not been identified yet.

Still in Rundu, the police on Monday morning discovered the body of a young woman who drowned on Saturday at around 16h00 at Sauyemwa bikini beach in Rundu. It’s alleged the victim – identified as Elizabeth Pandu Ndara – was swimming in the Kavango River with friends while under the influence of alcohol when she drowned. Her body was only recovered on Monday morning.

Residents of Rundu are being urged to be cautious and careful while at the river, as this is the time of the year things usually wrong at the river, as it is very hot and many people go down to the river for a swim.