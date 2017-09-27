Matric farewell dresses invited for competition

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Grade 12 female learners in different schools countrywide are being invited to enter their matric farewell dresses for a dressing competition themed, This Dress, before November 10.

The competition is being organised by Eminence Events to celebrate the best dresses in the country and motivate young girls to empower themselves through education by offering a cash prize of N$5,000 for the winning dress, towards fees at a registered tertiary institution, and a laptop.

“We know that the matric dance has become a defining moment in the life of young girls. It has become mandatory to have the best dress, the best date and the best of everything,” says Hazel Hinda from Eminence Events. Other items to be won include a cellphone for the first runner-up, dinner for two at the Hilton Hotel for the second runner-up, and an MTC/TN Mobile recharge voucher for the most popular dress on social media.

All winners will also receive book vouchers.

All finalists will feature in the country’s leading lifestyle and fashion magazine, Simply You’s January and February 2018 editions.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on December 1 in Windhoek. Interested learners may request the application forms from eventseminence@gmail.com or by contacting Hinda at 081 453 6659.