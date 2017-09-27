IUM wins programming competition

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Students from the International University of Management (IUM)’s Faculty of Information Technology and Systems Development (ITSD) won first and second place at the third edition of the Computer Programming Competition hosted by the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST)’s Faculty of Computing & Informatics (FCI) on September 16. The competition is normally held between universities and colleges to give IT students of tertiary institutions an opportunity to apply their knowledge to real-life practical situations by testing their programming skills, as well as to test their problem-solving abilities.

Five teams (two from IUM, two from NUST and one from the Physical Active Youth Academy) locked horns for four hours in solving three programming problems. The teams included four students from each institution and one supervisor for each team.

The intense contest ended with the teams from IUM taking both the first and second positions.

An awards ceremony was held afterwards and all participants received certificates, while the top three teams received medals. The winning team received a trophy, N$3,000 cash and an internship opportunity for two students at Profile Technology.

The first runner-up received N$1,500 cash and the second runner-up (Physical Active Youth Academy) received a cash prize of N$1,000.