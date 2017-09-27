Four armed and dangerous escapees on the run

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Four trial-awaiting inmates escaped from the police holding cells at Katima Mulilo late on Sunday afternoon. It is understood that the prisoners escaped during a routine inspection.

According to the Zambezi regional police Commissioner Karel Theron, the prisoners – two Namibians (William Kabika and Masule Matengu) and two Zambians (Kaitwa Kakumba and George Musilafaza) – stormed out and attacked about four police officers and took possession of a pistol before fleeing.

Although police officers received some beatings from the prisoners following the ambush no serious injuries were reported. Theron called on members of the public to report to the police should they happen to see the escapees.

“They are very dangerous. I call on members of the public not to try and arrest them when they see them, as they are armed and dangerous,” reiterated Theron.

The four suspects were awaiting trial on various charges, ranging from rape, house breaking, assault, kidnapping and theft.