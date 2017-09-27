EUNIC unites Namibian youth through sport & film

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) cluster in Namibia is uniting eight different schools from the city of Windhoek for this year’s EUNIC Youth Football Tourney at the Windhoek International School (WIS) on Saturday.

A series of films from Europe on football will also be screened at the Goethe-

Institute Namibia and WIS, commencing on Friday and also after the football activities on Saturday. Admission is free and open to the general public.

Boys and girls from the revered Windhoek High School (WHS), St George’s Diocesan, Concordia College, Jan Jonker Afrikaaner, Jakob Marengo College, Physically Active Youth Namibia, Fidel Castro and Marthi Ahtisaari Secondary Schools have formed teams to compete in the much anticipated youth tourney.

The schools’ teams will be representing the various EUNIC Namibia members (Goethe-Institut Namibia, Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), Embassy of Finland, Instituto Camoes, British Council, Embassy of Portugal, Embassy of Spain and the European Union Delegation in Namibia and host nation Namibia.

“The EUNIC Namibia cluster every year hosts joint cultural activities to foster a good relationship between EU members and Namibia. To achieve this we give exposure to and offer participation in activities of modern European culture, while also placing special emphasis on Namibian culture,” said director of the Goethe-Institute Namibia and chair of EUNIC Namibia Daniel Stoevesandt.

Stoevesandt further added: “Football is something Namibia and the EU shares, so we take this opportunity to promote plurality and European values of great sportsmanship and build trust with Namibia.”

Each EUNIC Namibia member-state elected a school to represent the nations hereunder:

Germany: (WHS); Namibia: (Concordia College); Finland: (Marthi Ahtisaari); France: (Jan Jonker); Spain: (Physically Active Namibia); Portugal: (Jakob Marengo); Great Britain: (Fidel Castro) and the European Union: (St George’s Diocesan).