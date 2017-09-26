Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Namibia youth unites through sports and film NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Namibia youth unites through sports and film September 26, 201700 tweet Namibia youth unites through sports and film LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × = 3 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.9 ° C 26 ° 21 ° 8% 1.5kmh 0%Wed 22 °Thu 27 °Fri 25 °Sat 16 °Sun 20 ° HIV/AIDSHIV survey progressing well in //Kharas September 25, 20170HIV positive and still soldiering on August 11, 20170SMS reminders boost HIV drug intake August 10, 20170