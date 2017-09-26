Stars down United to clinch Unam Cup … Gabriel Taapopi tops in netball division

Kefas Shipi Elago

Ogongo-Oshikulu-based Young Stars football club from the vast Omusati Region saw off fellow division counterparts Onambula United in a hotly contested Unam Ogongo campus cup final at the settlement’s sports stadium on Sunday.

Tsandi outfit United were the first out of the starting blocks, tormenting Stars’ defence at will, and looked the hungrier for cup glory than their opponents.

Their efforts finally paid off when Mandume Ricco let fly with a thunderous shot that kissed the roof of the net in the 37th minute to give his team a one-goal cushion going into the changeover.

The team from Tsandi continued their fine form as they launched countless attacks that almost resulted in a second goal but Stars’ net guard saved the day for the Oshikulu outfit with breathtaking saves to keep the scoreboard low.

With the tide turning in his team’s favour, United’s mentor Abed ‘Pele’ Teofilus was a happy man going into halftime after his team dominated proceedings in the opening half.

Young Stars came back in the second half with guns blazing and looked more like a new team.

Staring defeat in the face Stars opened up all cylinders, pressing their opponents as they pinned United down in their own half.

However, United’s shot-stopper was the busier of the goalkeepers as he made a couple of great saves to frustrate Stars’ marauding forwards.

The growing frustration led to a straight red card for a Stars fullback after a dangerous tackle on his opposite number.

The red card appeared to give United a sense of false hope as they took their foot off the pedal, having one hand placed on the coveted trophy.

This attitude was to haunt them gravely as Stars started to pay frequent visits into their opponents’ territory with brutal force.

With five minutes left on the clock, Stars unleashed a long pass that caught the casual United’s rearguard napping.

In the process, Stars’ lethal goal poacher Johannes Rudolf was presented with the easiest of tap-ins to level the scoreboard (1-1) – much to the chagrin of United’s large contingent of followers.

The match ended in a stalemate and had to be decided via the dreaded penalty shootout.

Stars came out tops from the rotary of spot kicks, dispatching their wasteful opponents 3-1 in the penalty shootout to claim first prize and the coveted trophy.

Ultimately newly crowned champions, Stars were the chief recipients of a handsome cash amount of N$7,000, accompanied by a floating trophy and gold medals.

Runner-up United were made to lick their wounds with a consolation prize of N$4,000 and silver medals, while 3rd placed finishers Det Mett FC received N$2,000 for their trouble.

In the category for schools, Hifikepunye Pohamba campus defeated Gabriel Taapopi in the final to clinch top honours that included N$4,000 and gold medals, while the losing finalists took home N$2,000 and silver medals.

In the netball section Gabriel Taapopi SS came out tops after waltzing past Young Stars in an electrifying final to claim the coveted floating trophy and a cash prize of N$4,000 with Stars taking home N$2,000 and silver medals.

The tourney was sponsored to the tune of N$40,000 by principal sole sponsor Imms Kalimba, an employee at Unam Ogongo campus.