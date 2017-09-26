Sibbinda woman kills husband over tombo

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo- A 36-year-old woman Sepiso Babi from Maganino village in the Zambezi Region appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court over a week ago for allegedly slitting her husband’s throat with a kitchen knife which led to his death.

It is understood that an argument arose when the two were drinking tombo together at their village at Maganino in Sibbinda area.

At some stage the deceased is believed to have drunk the tombo without sharing it with the wife. It was then that an argument erupted and the villagers had to separate them.

After the argument the husband allegedly took some maize grain and headed to Makanga, about an hour’s walk, to process the maize.

The wife was however still angry with the husband, so she took a kitchen knife and followed him to Makanga where she proceeded to slit his throat.

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Angolan national Joseph Hausiku, who left behind his six months old baby he had with the suspect.

The suspect was denied bail and the case was postponed to November 30 for her to be taken for psychiatric examinations to determine if she is fit to stand trial, as it is believed she lost her mind following the incident.

Nomsa Khumalo was the magistrate, while Diana Khama appeared for the state.