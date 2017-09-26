Reward offered for info on ATM robberies

Roland Routh

Windhoek-The Namibian police public relations department has announced that the police in collaboration with local banks is offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the successful apprehension of suspected burglars who burglarised and/or broke into banks and stole money from the ATMs of certain commercial banks between November 2016 and September 2017.

The reward will be determined based on the quality of the information provided. Anyone with substantial information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) can contact the toll free number 0800210964.

Alternatively, the following regional crime investigation coordinators can be contacted: Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas at 0811242649 (Khomas), Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 0812464757 (Erongo), Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton at 0811290051 (Omusati), Deputy Commissioner Katriena Andreas at 0812131755 (Otjozondjupa), or the nearest police station.

The police have given assurances to the public that the identity of any informant will be protected, so anyone with information should not hesitate to contact police with information regarding the burglaries. In recent months various ATMs across the country had been robbed by what the police described as a well prepared and organised gang that lay low after the robberies.