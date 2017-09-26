Junior hockey players rewarded … Young Uandje destined for the bigger stage

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The popular Bank Windhoek Junior Hockey Development League held its prize-giving ceremony for participating teams in Windhoek last week.

A record number of 97 teams participated in the just concluded hockey development league, which started in June and ended mid-August.

The league is an initiative of the Namibia Hockey Union’s (NHU) hockey development programme with the primary aim to develop hockey by educating and grooming talented hockey players from a tender age.

In total, 361 matches were played with 968 players registered, representing an amazing increase of 35 percent over the past two years. The age groups consisted of 8, 10, 12 and 14 year-olds in both the boys and girls divisions.

“We’d like to thank Bank Windhoek for its continued support and look forward to our future partnership in development,” said Marc Nel, president of the NHU.

Well done again to the union for managing this well-organized league  we would also like to thank the parents and coaches involved in this particular venture, sharing their passion for this great sport, said André le Roux, communications practitioner at Bank Windhoek.

“Bank Windhoek believes that our financial contribution assists the NHU in organizing high quality leagues for the players to gain the necessary skills and experience required as they grow in the sport.

“We trust that the NHU will continue with the good work they are currently doing to develop hockey countywide,” Le Roux said.

The winners in their respective age categories:

U8 Girls B Section League Winners: Pioneers Park C

U8 Boys B-Section League Winners: Constantia

U8 Girls A-Section League Winners: St Paul’s A

Player of the Year: Abigail Rowles

U8 Boys A-Section League Winners: St George’s A

Player of the Year: Uandje Kauraisa

U10 Girls B Section League Winners: Pioneers Park B

U10 Boys B Section League Winners: Windhoek International School

U10 Girls A Section League Winners: St Paul’s A

Player of the Year: Kerrin Gillies

U10 Boys A-Section League Winners: Windhoek Gymnasium A

Player of the Year: Matthew Lassen

U12 Girls A Section League Winners: St Paul’s A

Player of the Year: Jaime Gillies

U12 Boys A Section League Winners: St Paul’s A

Player of the Year: Hilton Lima

U14 Girls A-Section League Winners: St Paul’s

Player of the Year: Gina Olles

U14 Boys A-Section League Winners: Windhoek Afrikaans Private School

Player of the Year: Richter van Rooyen

Ambassadorial Trophy Team of the Year: Pioneers Park u-10 girls