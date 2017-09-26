Grootfontein banker arrested over N$1.2 million fraud

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A 22-year-old employee of Standard Bank was arrested at Grootfontein after an amount of N$1,240,000 was stolen from the bank via electronic transfers between September 11 and September 19 this year..

Following police investigationsthe banker was arrested last Wednesday and N$984,000 of the stolen funds recovered.

The banker involved in the latest case of bank fraud has been named as Bill Tuhafeni Nanghama. The suspect already appeared in court and he was granted bail and the case was postponed to November 11.

At Arandis a case of concealment of birth was opened after town council employees found body parts of a foetus (two full arms and ribs) in a sewerage drain at the town and reported it to the police.

According to the police, the foetus might have been three to four months old when it was dumped or flushed down the drain. The suspect is unknown at this stage and police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Arandis police station.

The police at Keetmanshoop opened a case of culpable homicide after four people died when a Quantum bus overturned on September 21 between 15h00 and 16h00 on the B1 road about eight kilometres outside Keetmanshoop. It is reported that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it overturned after its rear left tyre burst. There were 17 passengers in the bus.

The deceased were identified as Katrina Jossop, 75, Sorya Gangue, 38, Ewaldine Kahimunu, 47, and the driver Ferdinand Feris, 48. The other passengers are reportedly in critical condition in Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

At Ekuli Village in the Kahenge area, a three-year-old Angolan national burned beyond recognition after the hut he was in caught fire. The child was identified as Jeremia Chinogue Mutango Kambinda. It is alleged that the minors between three and five years old were left alone in the hut when their guardian went to fetch water. The cause of the fire is unknown and police investigations continue.